Saxony’s state elections opened to read

Citizens of the eastern German state voted. The CDU is the clear winner in the elections, the SPD and the Left are losing, while the Greens are growing less than expected.
The basics in a nutshell:
- Polling stations closed in the eastern German state at 6 pm. Now votes are counted, especially postal votes.
- According to preliminary forecasts, the clear winner is the CDU, led by the top candidate Rainer Hasseloff. It increases by 7.2 percent and reaches 37 percent. The second most powerful force – as it was five years ago – is the alternative to Germany. 20.9 percent more likely to end up
- After ten years of opposition outside parliament, the FDP has returned to the Magdeburg parliament and, according to forecasts, is ahead of the Greens by 6.1 percent with 6.4 percent of the vote.
- The losers in the election are the Left Party with a forecast of 5.6 per cent losing and the ground at 11.2 per cent. The Social Democratic Party loses 2.3 percent and falls at 8.3 percent.
