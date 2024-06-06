June 6, 2024

Savings in the current budget • The Berlin Senate should save in the current 2024 budget. This also applies to science. In order to achieve the goal of saving, Senator Chibura resorts to relying on the reserves of the three major universities.

Faye Stephens June 6, 2024 2 min read

Letzte Aktualisierung: 6. Juni 2024

Berliner Senatorin für Wissenschaft, Gesundheit, Pflege und Gleichstellung, Ina Czyborra. (IMAGO / Emmanuele Contini)

Der Berliner Senat muss im laufenden Haushaltsjahr 2024 sparen. Das betrifft auch die Wissenschaft. Wie viele Millionen aus den Rücklagen der Universitäten jetzt herausgenommen werden:

This should happen this year The Senate in Berlin provides 570 million euros. By far the single largest item on the menu there is 55 million euros in grants to universities The Senate administration also confirmed to Table.Briefings. “In order to be able to cover the steady reduction in expenditures in this area, we have decided to withdraw the required 55 million euros from the reserves of the Technical University, Humboldt University and the Free University,” the Scientific Senator said. Ina Chibura (SPD) in a statement. University contracts will not be affected by the cuts either Gunther ZieglerThe rector of FU Berlin confirmed to Table.Briefings that the continuation of the university’s contracts was a great asset. They want to maintain this despite the tense situation.

