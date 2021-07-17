Saudi Arabia and Italy compete for the 2030 World Cup

Munich – What sounds like an April Fool’s joke is clearly a pretty serious app. The Athletic newspaper reported that Saudi Arabia is preparing for an application to host the 2030 World Cup.

But not alone or with a neighboring country, Italy must become the matchmaking partner.

This means the first intercontinental world championship. Rome and Riyadh, the two capitals, are separated by about 3,676 kilometers as the crow flies.

Great Britain quiz

This means that the two countries are likely to compete with the United Kingdom and the British Isles. England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland have already submitted a joint request, but after the riots that broke out around the European Championship final in London, the appropriateness of that request was called into question.

The 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar, and the 2026 World Cup in Canada, the United States and Mexico. When the 2030 World Cup will be decided has yet to be determined.

Want the hottest football news, videos and data right on your smartphone? Then get the new running app with push notifications for the most important news about your favorite sport. Available on the App Store for an Apple And the Android.