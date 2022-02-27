Satellite Internet – Elon Musk activates Starklink in Ukraine

– Elon Musk Starklink is active in Ukraine Tech billionaire Elon Musk supports Ukraine that invaded Russia with its Starlink satellite internet service.

The American entrepreneur and founder of Tesla Corporation, Elon Musk, announced the activation of the Starlink satellite Internet service of his company, SpaceX, in Ukraine. “Starlink is up and running now,” Musk wrote on Twitter on Saturday. Work is underway to open more stations.

Earlier, Ukrainian Minister of Digital Affairs Mykhailo Fedorov called for Musk to bring satellite Internet to Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion. “While trying to colonize Mars, Russia is trying to colonize Ukraine,” Fedorov wrote to Musk on Twitter. He should please activate the Starlink service in Ukraine.

SpaceX’s Starlink operates about 2,000 satellites. The goal of the program is to give large parts of the world access to the Internet. On Friday, the company launched about 50 additional satellites. It was not initially clear if and how the service could actually be used in Ukraine.

