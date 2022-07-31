San Jose Sharks appoint David Quinn as head coach

New coach for Timo Meyer: David Quinn takes charge of the San Jose Sharks. Former New York Rangers coach has replaced Bob Bogner.
The basics in brief
- The San Jose Sharks have announced David Quinn as their new head coach.
- The former New York Rangers coach was most recently in charge of the US national team.
David Quinn takes over as coach of the San Jose Sharks. The 56-year-old succeeds Bob Bogner, who was separated on July 1.
Quinn was the coach of the United States national team last season. He previously coached the New York Rangers, where he was replaced by Gerard Gallant after three seasons.
General Manager Mike Greer is pleased with his commitment to NHL.com: “His discipline aligns with our philosophy of being a tough team.” In addition, Quinn’s experience with young players is valuable to the organization.
Timo Meier will undoubtedly play an important role in Quinn’s plans with the sharks. The Swiss NHL star was the Sharks’ top scorer last season.
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”