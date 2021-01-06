Samsung The Frame has a slim design to mimic a wall painting

Drew Evans / Cnet



Since Samsung was first introduced the frame TV In 2017, the concept has always attracted a certain design-conscious buyer instead of having a large ugly black rectangle hanging on the wall, this ‘TV’ looks like a framed painting, picture, or other mural. The company has continued to duplicate The Frame for years, expanding the range of sizes available, building a library of available art, and in the most recent 2021 edition, reduced cabinet size further.

The new frame embraces the wall just 24.9mm thick, similar to the depth of a typical picture frame. As usual you can customize the frame around the image and the new version includes an angled (“beveled”) edge option. Third-party frames are also available for The Frame.



The Frame ranges in size from 32 to 75 inches. The sizes 32 and 43 inches can also be displayed in portrait, portrait rather than horizontal mode like a traditional TV, although unless you get some kind of custom installation there is no way to rotate them automatically, as you can with Samsung Sero TV.

A paid subscription to Samsung Tech Store ($ 5 per month) It gives you access to all 1,400 pieces of art from the “world famous” institutions, ranging from paintings to portraits to landscapes to abstracts and more. You can also purchase the pieces individually or have your photos (or art!) Shown on screen.

Beyond being thin, Samsung hasn’t done much to improve the image compared to the 2020 releases. Its 2021 frame has 4K resolutionAnd the QLED Quantum dot technology And the company’s dual LED backlight structure, which it lacks Local dimming. Based on these specifications, we don’t expect it to compete with the image quality in A QLED TV is standard like the Q80TNot to mention none of Samsung’s new Neo QLED models. Then again, the joint is definitely best rated.

Samsung 2021 The Frame TVs will begin shipping later this year. The exact model names and pricing have not been announced.