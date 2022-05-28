Samsung pulls ripcord: German Galaxy users should now also get the best smartphone performance

In July, Samsung Electronics launched a Combined Working Team (TF) for its semiconductor and smartphone divisions with about 1,000 employees. The goal is to release only the first Galaxy chip in 2025, presumably in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

The “Galaxy Silicon” should surpass the “Apple Silicon” chip developed by Apple itself. Although Samsung Electronics is the world leader in memory semiconductors, its processor competitiveness is limited. This plan aims to re-establish global leadership by securing semiconductor design capabilities and memory semiconductor production technology.

It is internally known that Samsung’s goal is to “make their dream chip”. The official start is scheduled for July. The team is led by Roh Tae Moon, Director of the Mobile Experience (MX) Business Unit and Park Young In, Director of the LSI System Business Unit (President). A large number of employees who previously worked at Exynos and the LSI division will be joining the team. There will likely be over 1,000 people in the task force by the end.