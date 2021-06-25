Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 revealed in a new leak

Samsung’s 2021 foldable phones have been revealed in a new leak showing the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, which are rumored to be released sometime this summer. The picture comes from Note the leaked phone Evan Blass, who posted the photo on Twitter, with additional information that the Z Fold 3 is “definitely compatible with the S-Pen”.

The first image of the Blass doesn’t reveal much about the larger foldable design as it appears inside the device (which looks like last year’s Z Fold 2). The second image posted shows a smooth camera bump and a new “foldable version” of the S Pen that will help highlight the new foldable phone – and possibly replace the Samsung Galaxy Note in the company’s crowded smartphone line.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, has a new, sharper design, with a larger external display and a dual-tone color scheme for the now vertically stacked cameras, reminiscent of the redesigned Galaxy S21 design earlier this year. . .

The leak also shows that Samsung appears to be counting the Z Flip and its 5G variant, the Z Flip 5G, as a separate iteration of the phone, making it possible to name the latest vertically foldable model, the Z Flip 3, which fits nicely with the Z-Fold’s numbering 3 matches.

It’s not entirely clear when Samsung will officially announce the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, though the company has an event scheduled at MWC 2021 on June 28 where it promised to be a “Galaxy Ecosystem” as well as introduce a new watch experience with Samsung and Google collaborations.

Update, 2:00PM EST: An additional image has been added for the new Z Fold 3 and S-Pen.