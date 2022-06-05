Samsung Galaxy S22, S21 and Z Fold 2 get the update

Smartphones get a new security patch for June

Many Samsung smartphone series are currently receiving a new software update. Among other things, the current June 2022 security patch is part of the update. Apart from that, some features have been improved again, which is aimed at improving the stability of the system in particular.

On schedule at the beginning of the month, Samsung began distributing a new software version. So the update is on for now Galaxy S22 Series (Review)And the The S21 series (test) moreover Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Review) to get rid of them. In all cases, at least the June 2022 security patch and the overall system stability improvement are included. Of course, work has also been done on the general performance of smartphones.

With Galaxy S22, the update is listening for the build number S90xBXXU2AVEH It has a size of approx 1.5 GB. In comparison, the new firmware for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is coming (F916BXXU2GVE9) With a much smaller amount of data 1.1 GB. This will be the case with the Galaxy S21 (G998BXXU5CVE9) with 920 MB Undercut a little again.

With last year’s flagship and foldable, the quality night pictures to improve. Moreover, now Automatic Picture Settings Video mode applicable in some third-party applications. This should significantly increase the image quality in video calls.

As usual, the update can be called up and downloaded in the update settings of your smartphone. If the update is not yet available for you, just wait a few days. As a rule, you will be notified as soon as it is available for download. The current security patch should also appear in the near future for other devices from the manufacturer.

