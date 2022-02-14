Samsung Galaxy S22 has found its match: it doesn’t get faster

It has only been a few days since the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S22, but Bolide from South Korea cannot claim the title of the fastest smartphone. You still have no chance against Apple and iPhone 13 Pro.

the The Samsung Galaxy S22 is one of the first in 2022Not only does it follow in the footsteps of the Galaxy S21, the best Galaxy S22 Ultra should too Replace the whole series of smartphones. After all, there is no longer any future for the popular Note series; Instead, the new Ultra should inspire customers – including the S Pen and a massive 6.8-inch screen.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro: Apple has the fastest smartphone

But all Galaxy S22 models fail on one point – it’s no faster than the iPhone introduced six months ago, current benchmark results reveal (source: PCMag). The Galaxy S22+ and the Ultra version should both surrender to the current iPhone 13 Pro. In the single, multi, and machine learning score within Geekbench 5, as well as in other test environments, Apple’s cell phone is slightly faster – about 35 percent, and the iPhone 13 Pro is more than twice as fast as the machine learning score.

In short: the Apple A15 clearly shows the limits of the brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the Galaxy S22. but also Samsung’s own chip (Exynos 2200), which is used here in Europe instead of the Snapdragon, is probably not faster, and only achieves values ​​in the middle 3,000 range in the multi-core benchmark (source: Mac rumors).

It replaces the Note series, offers a lot of additions, but is no faster than the iPhone 13 Pro:

The criterion is not decisive for the purchase

When it comes to pure performance, the Samsung Galaxy S22 has already met its master before the first customers could even hold it in their hands. However, buyers are unlikely to base their decisions on normative results. There are other reasons up front. For example, the Galaxy S22 has a periscope camera with 10x zoom. Apple’s cell phone offers nothing like this for an additional cost. rumor It is likely that Apple will be in 2023 at the earliest Installing such a camera in an iPhone means waiting at least 1.5 years and skipping the upcoming iPhone 14 in fall 2022. Or get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra now.