Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: first test appeared

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE delivered with Snapdragon 888 – at least in the USA. It is unclear if this will also be the case in Europe.
The basics are in brief
- The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be released later this year.
- This is the “fan version” of the Samsung Galaxy S21 flagship.
- The first standards for the upcoming mobile phone have now appeared on the Internet.
The fan version of the Galaxy S21 will be launched later this year. Standardized test of smart phone Surfaced. English language technology portal “Sammobile” became aware of this.
Accordingly, chatting smart phone The Snapdragon 888 Installed. This is a chipset of the highest performance category. The main core clocks up to 2.84 GHz, and the smaller three cores up to 2.42 GHz.
If power is to be supplied, then four additional cores are used, which operate at a maximum of 1.8 GHz.
As per the standard, the base model has 6 GB of RAM.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Exynos or Snapdragon?
The Samsung Galaxy is taking place in the European region Snapdragon – Mostly Exynos processor units Installed. These are proprietary chipsets that don’t quite match the performance of their Snapdragon equivalents. It remains unclear if this is also the case with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.
The S20 FE is an exception. Due to the global shortage of chips, Samsung is also offering a variant with Snapdragon 865 thus The fifth generation network a.
