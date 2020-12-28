Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus specifications and features are completely leaked

A new leak has revealed everything about the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus.

The information includes details on European specifications, features and pricing.

There is absolutely no mystery left for Samsung’s expected January 14th launch event for Galaxy S21 series. In addition to the barrage of leaks and rumors that we have already seen, a new report from WinFuture Over the weekend, he revealed everything there is to know about the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus are said to come with flat flat panels with a metal frame. The Vanilla S21 will likely have a 6.2-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display, while the S21 Plus will extend to 6.7 inches. However, the resolutions on both will be identical at 2400 x 1080 pixels. Both phones will also get a display refresh rate of 120Hz.

The panels are protected by Corning’s 7th generation Gorilla Glass Victus Which was previously seen on Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. There is also an in-screen fingerprint sensor on both the S21 and S21 Plus.

performance

Under the hood, the new flagship will be operated by Exynos 2100 in Europe and other markets such as India. This is also the thing of the Samsung store officials Has been confirmed Us a few weeks ago.

The new Exynos chip Will launch A few days before the phones appeared, it is believed to come with a main core of 2.9 GHz, three high-performance cores up to 2.8 GHz, and four energy-efficient cores up to 2.4 GHz. Of course in markets like the US, the Galaxy S21 series is said to pack Snapdragon 888 processor.

The base variants of the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus are said to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both versions will likely have 256GB storage options.

Cameras

The latest leak indicates that the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus photography settings are identical.

The phones are expected to have three rear cameras consisting of a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP wide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto sensor with 3x hybrid zoom. The 10MP camera is said to be on the front.

Other leaked camera features on the S21 and S21 Plus include support for 8K video recording at 30 fps and 4K at 60 fps, and FHD videos at up to 240 fps.

Connectivity and other specifications

For connectivity, you should expect the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus to support NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 6. The phones are also believed to be rated IP68 for protection from water and dust.

The Galaxy S21 is said to have a 4,000mAh battery and the S21 Plus is rumored to have a 4,800mAh battery. Both phones will have a USB-C port for wired charging. They will also support wireless charging and reverse wireless.

Once again, the report confirms that Samsung will not bundle chargers in the box. It also says optional S-Pen support is limited to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, as we are Discover In the FCC file.

Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus pricing

As well Leaked beforeSamsung Galaxy S21 is expected to cost at least € 849 (~ $ 1037), while the S21 Plus is said to start at € 1,049 (~ $ 1,281).

This was all the information leaked about the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus. Galaxy S21 Ultra specifications have also been previously leaked and you can read more about it Here.

