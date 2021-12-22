Samsung breaks the update rule: the popular Galaxy smartphone gets a new Android version

For links on this page, the merchant may pay a commission, for example for or green underline. More information.

So they are actually getting out of the Samsung update cycle. Because the smartphone manufacturer pledges to deliver hardware updates for up to four years after release. The manufacturer is now making an exception for the Galaxy S8. However, users are not getting the new Android version.

Smartphone manufacturer Samsung is ignoring its update rules. As reported by “SamMobile”, among other things, an old Galaxy smartphone is now being updated. This is the Samsung Galaxy S8 that was very popular among users of its time. The two branches – the S8 and S8 Plus – are now five years behind.

Galaxy S8: Why is another Android update showing up?

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are still very popular today. chip

The “current” update for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus consists of the November update for Android smartphones. Newer devices are already shipped with the December update. However: the patch closes a number of security vulnerabilities and helps stabilize the operating system. First, the update will be tested in France. Only gradually should other countries be supplied.

Users who are still traveling with the S8 and its older brother should download and install it once the update is also available in Germany. This should also affect a fairly large user base. Otherwise, Samsung will not be ignoring its own rules. Samsung smartphones are only getting an update because there are still a lot of S8 users.