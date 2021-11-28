Sample “Why Your Friends Have More Friends Than You”

“Geometry is a very old thing. If there is a nursing home for the subfields of mathematics, you can visit them there. Geometry deals with points, lines, circles, squares and other spatial things. There has always been mathematics and there have been people who do mathematics.”

So let’s take on the topic of narrative again – and now for a little longer:

What mathematicians did not deal with until much later is pure chance. There are several reasons for this. Even ancient Aristotle is partly responsible for this. More than 2,000 years ago he had already declared that, in principle, the entire domain of fortune could not be explored. What Aristotle said was so important that even in the Middle Ages his opinion was not in doubt. What he said was true. Without expiration date!

Now anyone can say: ‘No one should have so much power that he can hinder research for more than a thousand years with a good saying. I agree.

Fortunately, there were scientists several centuries ago who also disagreed with this and tried to find out something about chance. So it must be considered whether chance has any properties or may be subject to laws.

This seems illogical at first, because most people see opportunity as a messy thing that isn’t guided by any guidelines, patterns, or rules. So it seems irregular.

A few clever mathematicians suspected that this was not the case, and that it was quite different. And indeed: even chance is not random, it also fulfills laws and has regulations. Quite a few laws and rules, in fact. Even it is somewhat ordered. Yes seriously!

The first mathematical investigations into the laws of chance were made on games of chance. This was a true pioneering work. Intellectual exploits. It took place in the seventeenth century. This arose due to several letters between the scholars Blaise Pascal (1623-1662) and Pierre de Fermat (1607-1665).

Their common hobby was to move difficult math problems back and forth and find solutions to them. Then discuss it with a letter. The solution to one of these problems was the beginning of the mathematics-based theory of chance. Today this intellectual pool, which has been greatly expanded and enormously powerful since then, is called “prospect theory”. And their startup platform is The Partition Problem.

This legendary problem has occupied many famous mathematicians, and none of them were ordinary mathematicians. Yes, it did lead to quarrelsome discussions between them. Even open dispute. Even mathematicians have problems sometimes. (It was so then today as well. Addition by author)

The problem of division can be traced back to the fifteenth century, to a scientist named Luca Pacioli (c.1445 – c.1514), the most famous arithmetic teacher of the Italian Renaissance. I made it up.”