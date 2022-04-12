Salmonella in “Children’s Chocolate”: Toddler (3) has to go to the hospital

A three-year-old boy from England has been diagnosed with Salmonella and admitted to hospital. Previously, he consumed “children’s chocolate”.

Charlotte Elizabeth Wingfield is deeply concerned. His three-year-old daughter, Brooklyn-Mai, became infected with Salmonella after eating Kinder chocolate.

As the mother said in the emotional Facebook post, the little girl behaved very badly. At first the family thought it was a benign gastrointestinal infection.

But when the daughter, who had been sleeping all night for 24 hours, was suffering from fever, the mother knew something was wrong. Post-hospital confirmation: Brooklyn-Mai is suffering from Salmonella.

“She was completely dead behind her eyes and was lifeless,” the mother describes her daughter’s condition. Charlotte Elizabeth Wingfield continued, “It was absolutely heartbreaking to see my casual adventure and the very opposite of what a very active little girl looks like.”

Salmonella infection is especially dangerous for children and the elderly. The disease should not be underestimated.