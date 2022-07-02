Sainz with the hot pole in the wet qualifiers for Silverstone

Qualification for the British Grand Prix was severely affected by the rain. Sainz snatched first place, and local champion Lewis Hamilton came back strong with fifth in the race at home.

Carlos Sainz takes pole for the first time in his F1 career. In partly rain qualifying at Silverstone, the Spaniard was 0.072sec faster in Ferrari than Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. On Sunday (4pm / Live ServusTV, Sky) Sainz’s teammate Charles Leclerc will start from third place at the British Grand Prix.

“I wasn’t expecting that,” said the son of former world champion Carlos Sainz, who has had a difficult season so far. “We Spaniards have a little more rainfall than you,” the 27-year-old joked. Sainz is still waiting for his first win. “I will definitely do my best.”

On a slowly drying track, Sainz alpine national Fernando Alonso with the best time caught his attention in the final section of qualifying. In an unclear situation as to whether it would rain again or not, it was all about timing the last cycle correctly. Verstappen rolled his attempts, but took the lead. Sainz practically grabbed him at the last second.

