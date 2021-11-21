Sailing – Germany’s Olympic sailors win two World Cup medals

Mussanah / Oman (dpa) – German Olympic sailors won the silver and bronze medals at the World Championships in Oman.

In the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 championships, Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf (Norddeutscher Regatta Verein/Verein Seglerhaus am Wannsee) came in second on Sunday and missed the world title by just two points. After winning the bronze medal in 2018, they won their second world championship medal. For the 49 German sailors who have never won a world championship title, this was the sixth world championship medal at this 25th world championship since 1997.

In the Nacra 17, Olympians Paul Kohlhoff/Alica Stuhlemmer finished third in the World Cup Final. The duo from the Kiel Yacht Club won their first world championship medal for the German sailing team at the 9th World Olympic Boating Championships on Wings. Olympic runner-up John Jameson/Anna Burnett (Great Britain) defended the 2020 World Championships title in Oman. The silver at Nacra 17 went to three-time Junior World Champion Gianluigi Ugolini/Maria Giubelli of Italy.

26-year-old helmsman Fischer and his junior crew member Graf for one year were eight points ahead of the Dutch in the double-value 49er final out of the top ten after the main round. But in the final, they had an early start, which Fischer/Graf had to correct by going back to the starting line. The subsequent race to catch up with seventh place wasn’t enough to stop Dutch winners Bart Lambrix/Flores van de Werken on the title track. Denmark’s Fredrik Raske and Jakob Brecht Jensen take bronze at the World Cup.

