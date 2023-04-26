Tech

Ryzen Z1 and Z1 Extreme: AMD officially introduces handheld APUs with Zen 4

April 26, 2023
Gilbert Cox

from Sven Baudouin
What wasn’t a secret for so long is now official. With the Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme, AMD has expanded its APU lineup with two chips intended for laptops. It is known that the first customer of APUs was the Asus ROG Ally.

What has already emerged from the Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming “marketing specs”, which was expected soon and therefore no longer a secret, is now fully official. As part of an official press release, AMD has introduced its new “Ryzen Z1 Series,” which consists of the Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme APUs. These are two chipsets designed specifically for laptops, based on Zen 4 and RDNA 3. Both processors support LPDDR5 and LPDDR5X up to 7500MB/s.

