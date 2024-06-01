Ryzen 7040HS with Radeon 780M in gaming on Linux

Games under Linux: Tuxedo Pulse 14 Gen3 in technology test
Tuxedo Computers GmbH, based in Augsburg, is not only the largest Linux distributor in Germany, offering its own custom Linux distribution based on Ubuntu with the Tuxedo operating system, but it is also an established system distributor offering individually configurable Linux laptops and desktops Tracking the claim of providing “custom designed Linux hardware”. The manufacturer’s wide range includes systems from light Ultrabooks to high-end workstations.
APU for Linux and gaming?
But what is AMD’s Ryzen 7040HS (part of the “Phoenix” series) — a Zen 4 series APU with a Radeon 700M and a higher TDP of up to 54W — actually capable of performing in Linux-based gaming in a laptop? The PCGH editorial team took a detailed look at the current Tuxedo Pulse 14 Gen3 with the following technical specifications so they can find out exactly what it is and evaluate it using different gaming benchmarks.
You will find the following topics in the test:
- Games under Linux: Tuxedo Pulse 14 Gen3 in technology test
- APU for Linux and gaming?
- Technical Specifications
- Tuxedo OS 3 with KDE
- Linux 6.5 as a basis
- KDE Plasma 6 as a desktop
- Start the desktop upgrade
- Game benchmarks: Diablo 4, Forza Horizon 5, Horizon Zero Dawn, Cyberpunk 2077
