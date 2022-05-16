Ryanair plans with 165 million passengers in the current fiscal year

The Irish low-cost airline group increased revenue by 190 per cent to 4.8 billion in the 2021/02 financial year. While traffic volumes recovered sharply from 27.5 to 97.1 million guests, the delay in easing Covid-19 EU travel restrictions until July 2021 (until October in the case of the UK) combined with the detrimental effect of the Omicron variant and the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Cannes The second half of the year means that the prices of airline tickets will increase significantly. However, average flight prices fell by 27 percent over the entire period to just 27 euros. Additional Revenue was a strong performer, generating more than €22 per passenger as traffic recovered and guests increasingly chose priority boarding and reserved seats.

The bottom line was a €355 million loss in the 2021/22 financial year (at the end of March). This is much lower than in the previous year, when it was minus 1.1015 billion.

Net debt fell to 1.45 billion euros at the end of the year. They plan to reduce it to zero in the next two years, although capital spending peaked during that time. “Ryanair’s strong balance sheet ensures that the group is well-positioned to quickly capitalize on the many growth opportunities Europe faces in the post-Covid-19 recovery period this year and beyond.”

As of March 2022, Ryanair has taken delivery of 61 Boeing 737 Max 200s. The group hopes to increase this number to more than 70 new aircraft (up from 65 previously targeted) by the summer season to boost recovery and growth opportunities.

Ryanair plans to increase traffic to 165 million in the 2022/23 financial year and will continue its active load factor and passive return strategy to achieve this growth. While 80 percent of Ryanair’s fuel needs are hedged well below current prices, 20 percent of our unhedged needs will result in some unbudgeted cost increases, she says.