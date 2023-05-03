RWE is investing more and more abroad

RWE in the examination of the balance sheet
Dax Group’s strategy is largely directed towards renewable energies.
Photo: RWE
Dusseldorf At this year’s RWE Annual General Meeting, the mood is likely to be better than it has been for a long time. Profits are growing in the Essen-based group. By the way, RWE also celebrated its 125th anniversary at the end of April. Today nothing remains of Essen’s small municipal facility. RWE is now one of the largest energy companies in the world. Work in the midst of turmoil.
The last nuclear power plant has been shut down, coal phase-out has been completed and the new strategy is geared largely towards green energies. Long ago two worlds collided in the former mining company: the old Ruhr coal mentality on the one hand and the international renewable energy culture on the other.
It is clear in which direction to go. Few mining traditions remain at the site. According to the company’s history, RWE has always been an “emerging electric company,” as it says there.
