RWE cultivates wind gardens in America and Asia

Offshore wind power made a breakthrough in Europe. The European Union wants to install 300 gigawatts by 2050. The propeller is in the sea

Dusseldorf Wind power at sea has already made its breakthrough in Europe. Now the so-called offshore business is booming around the world – European pioneers expect to make billions of euros abroad. In the foreground: the German RWE-Collection.

“We also want to export our expertise in offshore wind energy to Asia and the USA,” Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, President of RWE Renewables, says in an interview with Handelsblatt. “We have identified Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the United States as the new markets for offshore wind energy.” These are all countries with big ambitions.

After the swap deal with Time RWE is the world’s second largest operator of offshore wind farms and has ambitious goals: “It’s important to be in Group A and always have a well-packed pipeline,” says Dotzenrath. “That’s why we have to go to new markets.” Each new wind farm will be an investment of billions.

