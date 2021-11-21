Russia wants to explore Venus with the USA. Photo: JPL-Caltech/NASA/AP/dpa (Photo: dpa) Venus

“We have agreed with the Americans on a joint mission to Venus,” the head of the Russian space agency “Roscosmos”, Dmitry Rogozin, said in an interview with journalist Vladimir Solovyov on YouTube on Sunday night. Together, it is easier to cope with the task from an economic and technical point of view, for example.

“It’s easy to solve problems like this together by harnessing the talents of our scientists.” Rogozin said the United States is also interested. No table mentioned.

Neighboring Venus is similar in size to Earth, but wrapped in a thick blanket of clouds. Due to the strong greenhouse effect, there are several hundred degrees Celsius at the surface.

Russia had already announced a mission to Venus last year. At that time, it was said that a probe could be launched in the years from 2027 to 2029. Recently, the United Arab Emirates announced its desire to explore the planet.