Russia has reported its first case of bird flu in humans

Russian Health officials have reported a new strain of Bird flu The disease has not yet passed from birds to humans on Saturday after the disease first appeared on a poultry farm last December.

Anna Popova, the country’s director of public health, announced that seven cases of the H5N8 strain had been detected in poultry farms in southern Russia, prompting health officials to alert the World Health Organization.

“Only time will tell when future booms will allow him to cross this barrier,” Popova said in a television commentary on Saturday. Bloomberg.

The global community has seen different strains of swine flu including H5N1, H7N9 and H9N2 – but Russia’s chief health official said all cases in which infected and vulnerable people have recovered from the virus.

“The discovery of this strain now gives us, all over the world, time to prepare for potential mutations and allow us to interact and develop testing systems and vaccines in a timely manner,” she added.

Fox News was unable to reach the World Health Organization immediately, but officials told Bloomberg that those infected had no symptoms and there was no transmission from person to person at the time.

Moscow court rejects opposition leader Navalny’s appeal

Reports emerged late last year showing that the H5N8 strain was circulating in birds in at least 15 regions in Russia. Cases have been identified in China, the Middle East, North Africa, and parts of Europe.

Not all bird flu types can infect people, and health officials have previously indicated that poultry workers are more likely to contract the disease while working with infectious or dead animals.

The most popular strain of bird flu, H5N1, has a 60% mortality rate, but the United States has yet to report any human infections, according to the data. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Click here to apply FOX NEWS

however Who is the They said cases of human bird flu happen “from time to time” and did not respond to Fox News’ questions about the latest H5N8 strain.