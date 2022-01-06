Russia and Canada in the ATP Cup in the semi-finals

Defending champions Russia and Canada have qualified for the semi-finals of the $10 million ATP Cup for professional tennis in Sydney. The Russians, led by world number two Daniil Medvedev, scored the decisive point in the doubles against Italy on Thursday after achieving 1:1 after Medvedev and Janek Sinner’s singles wins.

Medvedev defeated Matteo Berrettini 6: 2.6: 7 (5), 6: 4 after bringing the sinner to the Italians 7: 6 (6), 6: 3 over Roman Sviolin. Then Medvedev/Safiullin succeeded against Berrettini/Sinner with 5:7.6:4.10:5.

The Russians will meet the winner from the hotly contested Group C in the semi-finals, that has now been decided with Canada. North Americans had already reached the top after the singles. Denis Shapovalov beat Jan-Lennard Struve 7:6 (5), 4: 6.6:3 and Felix Auger-Aliassime surprisingly beat Olympic champion Alexander Zverev with 6:4.4: 6.6:3. However, the Germans knew even before the international match They had no chance of promotion because Great Britain won 2-1 over the United States.

In the final group match of the four groups, hosts Australia enjoyed a 2-1 win over substitute Austria, as France lost the ATP Cup by three defeats. Australia took second place behind the undefeated Russians. Only the winners of the group who qualified for the semi-finals, in the other semi-finals will meet Spain and Poland on Friday.

In Melbourne, on Epiphany, Rafael Nadal made a successful tour return after a five-month hiatus. The 20-time main winner claimed a 6:2.7:5 win over Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis in the round of 16 of the ATP 250 in preparation for the Australian Open. It was his first match since August 5 of the previous year, after which he had to end the season prematurely due to an injury to his left foot.

“I’m over the moon to be able to play competitively again and I can hardly think of a better place to come back than Australia,” Nadal said. “It was only my first match in a while and I’ve had some tough moments in the last year and a half. But overall, I’m happy and it’s important to start winning again.” Nadal last played in the exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi, but then he tested positive for Covid-19.