Running for President of the United States Opened – How ‘Age Discrimination’ Could Cost Joe Biden His Second Term

The current President of the United States is 79 years old. He can run for a second term. Is he old then?

Will the current US President Biden run for another term? Vice President Kamala Harris hinted at this on CBS on Sunday. The problem: His party is expressing great concerns.

Biden’s skills and age have been criticized

According to a recent New York Times poll, 64 percent of Democratic voters favor a new peak in the 2024 presidential campaign. Biden’s leadership qualities are also called into question. The poll numbers are worse than those of his Republican predecessor Trump, writes Der Spiegel.

Biden isn’t the biggest – but he’s not the youngest either

1/10

Caption: Sergio Mattarella, 80, President of Italy. (March 15, 2022)

2/10

Caption: Alhaji Geingob, 80, President of Namibia. (25 May 2022)

3/10

Caption: Muhammadu Buhari, 79, President of Nigeria. (March 3, 2022)

4/10

Caption: Joe Biden, 79, is the current president of the United States of America. (11 July 2022)

5/10

Caption: Abdelmadjid Tebboune is 76 years old and currently serves as the President of Algeria. (May 26, 2022)

6/10

Caption: Jacinda Ardern, 41, Prime Minister of New Zealand. (8 July 2022)

7/10

Caption: Najib Bukele, 40, President of El Salvador. (29 June 2022)

8/10

Caption: Assimi Goïta, 39, interim president of Mali. (August 22, 2020)

9/10

Caption: Kim Jong-un, 38, is the supreme leader of North Korea. (June 21, 2022)

10/10

Caption: Sanna Marin, 36, Prime Minister of Finland. (23 June 2022)

About a third of those surveyed say the current president is “not doing a good job”. However, many found that Biden was no longer a suitable candidate due to his age. “Sleepy Joe” – this is how the 79-year-old is ridiculed in the United States. Nickname created by Donald Trump by the way.

Age discrimination – a social problem

Biden was 77 years old when he moved into the White House in 2020. This makes him the oldest president the United States has ever known. But does Biden’s age define his role as president at all?

That’s the wrong question, says Mike Martin, an age researcher and professor of geriatric psychology at the University of Zurich. This means that the increase in life is accompanied by limitations. “In terms of the scientific findings, the question of whether he can still do this has nothing to do with age,” says the gerontologist.

So to say that Joe Biden is not a suitable candidate for president because he is old would be discrimination – discrimination on the basis of age. Martin confirms this, too.

Discrimination on the basis of age

Age discrimination, English “Ageism”, refers to Stereotypes (as we think) prejudices (How we feel) and discrimination (How to act) towards people because of their age. It can be institutional, personal or self-directed. institutional The term aging refers to laws, rules, social norms, policies, and practices of institutions that unfairly limit opportunities and systematically harm people because of their age. Personal Aging arises in the interaction between two or more people during a period of time self directed Age discrimination occurs when age discrimination is internalized and directed against oneself. According to scientific studies, age discrimination can be observed, for example, in the areas of job search or medical care. Finally, caregivers in the elderly less impatientAnd the less respectful and Less commitment compared to the younger ones. In addition to the elderly Medication is likely to be prescribed Instead of psychotherapy just because of her age. “Ageism” belongs to Racism And the sexism The three most common forms of discrimination. Source: United Nations, Global Report on Age Discrimination (2021)

Age stereotypes will have an effect on how others view us. We see an older person, we expect them to forget, for example, and we see individual falsity as an affirmation of clichés. That’s what Martin told the Sunday newspaper a year ago.

Should society bid farewell to overly simplistic stereotypes? Martin says you don’t have to tell people to stop showing old stereotypes. “You could try, for example, to identify the individual competencies that Biden should have in office in order to make a good prediction of whether that will be the case in the next few years,” Martin says.