Running a new data cable between Europe and South America

In the future, Europe and South America will be connected via an additional very fast data cable. Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Brazilian Science Minister Marcos Pontes officially began operating the Ellalink submarine cable on Tuesday. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who was online, emphasized the importance of the new data connection to digitize the economy and society.

Data cable – AFP ad The basics are in brief The optical fiber cable runs 5,900 kilometers from the Portuguese port city of Sense to Fortaleza in northern Brazil. According to the operator, Ellalink has a data capacity of 100 TB per second. The IThe authority supported the special project with an amount of $ 26.5 million euro. The planning and construction time was ten years. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres IParliamentary President David Sassoli served as President. Pontes stressed the importance of the new data connection for business, scientific exchange and all Internet users on both sides of the Atlantic.

