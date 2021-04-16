Rublev eliminates Nadal in Monte Carlo in the semi-finals

Strong Roblev sacks Nadal in the semi-finals Andrei Rublev manages the feat and defeats clay court king Raphael Nadal in three sets with 6: 2, 4: 6, 6: 2. This means that the 23-year-old Russian player reached the semi-finals in Monte Carlo. 16.04.2021

After Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal also retired early in the ATP 1000 in Monte Carlo. The Spaniard lost in the quarter-finals to Russian Andrei Rublev in two and a half hours, 2: 6, 4: 6, 2: 6.

In his first tournament since the Australian Open, Nadal was still convincing at first and played only five matches against Federico Delbonis and Gregor Dimitrov. In front of the world number 8 Rublev, he showed problems from the start in wet conditions. Initially, the service was canceled for the first time in seven times. Also in sentences 2 and 3, he took out a mortgage on the spot.

So far, Nadal has won 11 times over the sands of Monte Carlo. Now, world number five Stefanos Tsetsipas is the best player left in the semi-finals. He will face Greek-British Daniel Evans on Saturday. No. 6 seed Roblev will meet Norwegian Kasper Rudd, who is a year younger than him.