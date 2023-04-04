RPTU Summer Ball: “With strong roots in the future” – Kaiserslautern

“Strong roots: with strong roots in the future” is the motto of the first summer ball of the Rhineland-Palatinate Technical University Kaiserslautern-Landau (RPTU), which will take place on June 10 in Wrochthal.

Mayor Beate Kimmel was stunned yesterday when a delegation from Unisport along with members of the Pfalztheater handed her a personal invitation in her office. It features Ewan Williams, a well-known Canadian dancer from the stage dance revue The Red Thread.

Symbolically linked to the theme, he showed with an enchanting world of sound and highly flexible body movements how powerful roots can be. Sarah Greiner, responsible for sport and events at Unisport, presented Kimmel with a bonsai tree symbolically and in line with the ball’s logo. She explained that with strong roots, the RPTU wants to look to the future and surpass itself. Kimmel was impressed with the unusually executed invitation and was looking forward to the upcoming event in June. The dancer’s movements took her breath away and praised her dance performance. Greiner recalled last summer’s ball in 2019 with the theme “Development,” which transported visitors into a world of progress and made them curious about the upcoming event.