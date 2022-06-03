Royal expert: I don’t think it’s time for Prince William yet

Celebrations of the platinum anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II (96) keep all of London in suspense. As people honor and honor their queen, emotional thoughts keep mingling in people’s minds. As the Queen is already 96 years old, she may not live to see her 75-year reign, which will be in 2027. With her decision to designate Duchess Camilla (74) the future “Queen of the Queen”, the regent has removed all doubts about her successor. She made the move once again: Prince Charles (73) will follow her to the throne.

Many Britons – at least according to the opinion of the younger generation – do not want the son, but the grandson of the Queen to be the future king: Prince William (39). But is Duchess Kate’s husband (40) qualified for the role? “No,” says royal expert Victoria Howard. “William is not ready to be king yet,” the 27-year-old said in an interview with BUNTE.de.

