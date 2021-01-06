Roundup Roundup: Return of Goldberg, Original Raw Plans, Mickie James, More!

Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favorite pastime for many fans, perhaps second only to watching the matches already. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors raised by the professional wrestling rumor mill.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Radio Observer He said WWE has just decided to get Goldberg Challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship in Royal Rumble last Saturday.

Not surprisingly, they also say that McIntyre’s match against Keith Lee was a long time ago and McIntyre was supposed to make a promotion for which Goldberg would respond, which is why Goldberg’s promo wasn’t so meaningful.

PW Insider He says the show was originally scheduled to open with Hulk Hogan cutting a promotion in the ring but switching it to the cold opening they eventually went with.

They also say the original plans invited Randy Orton versus Jeff Hardy to the main event of the show but that was changed late in the day.

Inside the ropes He notes that despite reports that Mickie James is quietly moving alongside Legends on the WWE roster, she still plays an active role in the company and has been allowed to wrestle.

