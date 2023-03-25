Round in the European Nations Cup qualifiers – France takes place on the Netherlands – Lukaku by three – Sport

France begins Euro 2024 qualifying with a comfortable 4-0 win over the Netherlands.

Romelu Lukaku scored all three goals in Belgium’s 3-0 win over Sweden.

Austria fulfills its duty to Azerbaijan.

The second group: the Dutch pale dip in France

France – Netherlands 4: 0

With his pink hair, Antoine Griezmann could not be overlooked at the Stade de France anyway. In the match against the Netherlands, the 32-year-old didn’t need any time to put his mark on the game. Less than two minutes to play as he kicked off his opening goal to make it 1-0 by winning the ball in midfield. A little later Dayot Upamecano pushed the ball over the line after a Griezmann free kick (8′). The visibly unsteady Dutch conceded the next goal 20 minutes later. After a huge mistake in the vote, captain Kylian Mbappe had an easy time closing the bag. The star striker doubled after the break. A symbol of poor performance, Memphis Depay missed a penalty kick in stoppage time.

Gibraltar – Greece 0: 3

Group F: Lukaku hits Sweden

In Qatar, Romelu Lukaku was still the scapegoat for Belgium early on. In his first serious fight since the World Cup disaster, he showed why he was the Belgian record scorer. The chubby striker scored all three goals in the clear victory away to Sweden. He scored first with a header (35′), then followed it up with two more goals from close range (49’/83′). Sweden remained pale even after the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who had been substituted. After all, the 41-year-old became the oldest player ever to play in a European Championship qualifier.

Austria – Azerbaijan 4: 1

Austria fulfilled its commitment initially against Azerbaijan with a clear victory at home. The home team made the initial decision with a double hit after about half an hour: first, captain Marcel Sabitzer put the home team ahead before Michael Gregoric doubled. Sabitzer was responsible for the highlight of the evening. He hit a free kick in the 50th minute to make it 3-0.

Group E: The Czech national team, a lightning start

The Czech Republic made a great start to the clash between the two favorites against Poland. After just 27 seconds, Ladislav Krejci brought his colors to the lead. The 30-year-old headed a long throw into the net. Less than two minutes later, the ball fell into the goal again. This time Thomas Kvankara, who was making his international debut for the Czech Republic, was the scorer. Jan Kochta finally put the lid on after about an hour.

Group G:

Bulgaria 0-1 Montenegro

Serbia 2-0 Lithuania



