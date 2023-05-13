Round 32 in the Bundesliga – Al-Ittihad qualifies for the stars – Bayern and BVB in a step – Sports

Union defeated Freiburg 4-2 in the 32nd round of the German League in its struggle for the Champions League places.

Bayern (6-0 against Schalke) is still one point ahead of Dortmund (5-2 against Mönchengladbach) at the top of the table.

Bochum celebrate an important 3-2 home win against Augsburg in the relegation battle.

Urs Fischer’s Union Berlin celebrated their 4-2 victory over Freiburg in a straight duel for a place in the top four, which qualifies them to play in the Champions League. With two laps left, the “iron” has 3 points in fifth place and can dream of the “first class” more than ever.

After a seemingly comfortable 3-0 lead after 38 minutes, Union showed their nerve and had to let Freiburg up to 2-3. However, in the frantic final stage, Issa Ledoni took the preliminary decision with 4: 2 (80). The winner of the match was Sheraldo Becker, who was involved in all the goals with 2 goals and 2 assists. He needed only 3 minutes for his goal in the first half.

Bayern and Dortmund with high victories

The status quo prevails at the top of the table after the thirty-second round. Bayern Munich showed no problem at home against relegation favorites Schalke 04 with Michael Frei (subbed off after 64 minutes) and Cedric Brunner winning 6-0. While Jan Sommer was able to keep his chest clean, Serge Gnabry shone with a brace.

Dortmund followed suit in the evening game, beating Mönchengladbach 5: 2. BVB was already leading 4-0 after a good half hour. In the final quarter of the hour, as the hosts lost their concentration, Gregor Koppel had to reach behind him twice more. The catch-up race for the “foals”, which started with Nico Elvedi but without Jonas Omlin (groin injury), came too late.

Bochum score in the battle for relegation

In the battle for relegation there were “big points” for Bochum. VfL beat Augsburg (without the injured Ruben Vargas) 3-2 at home and jumped from 17th to 15th. Eintracht Frankfurt (with Djibril Sow) scored their first three points after 10 winless matches in a 3-0 home win against Mainz (with Edmilson Fernandes, without the injury of Sylvain Widmer).