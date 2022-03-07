science

Roscosmos ends its cooperation with the German Aerospace Center

March 7, 2022
Faye Stephens

Russia has announced the end of cooperation with the German Aerospace Center (DLR). This was the country’s reaction to the termination of cooperation by the German side on the evening of March 2, 2022. The DLR’s decision irreparably damaged long-standing relations, which had a significant impact on the activities of space exploration for peaceful purposes. This came from a message from Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Roscosmos space agency, published in Moscow on Thursday.

