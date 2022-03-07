Roscosmos ends its cooperation with the German Aerospace Center

Russia has announced the end of cooperation with the German Aerospace Center (DLR). This was the country’s reaction to the termination of cooperation by the German side on the evening of March 2, 2022. The DLR’s decision irreparably damaged long-standing relations, which had a significant impact on the activities of space exploration for peaceful purposes. This came from a message from Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Roscosmos space agency, published in Moscow on Thursday.

“In this regard, I consider further cooperation (…) impossible to conduct joint experiments on the International Space Station,” she says. The experiments also influenced the development of a space-based system for monitoring and forecasting natural disasters. “We take note of the reaction of the Russian side, but we do not want further comments,” a DLR spokesman in Cologne said when asked by dpa about Rogozin’s comments.

On Wednesday evening, the DLR announced that it was ending ongoing cooperation with Russia over the attack on Ukraine. However, a DLR spokesperson, when asked, said the ISS was not affected. The European Space Agency (ESA) and the US space agency NASA are responsible for this.

Elsewhere, space projects have been on the verge of collapse since the attack on Ukraine. For example, on February 28, the European Space Agency announced: the launch of the European spacecraft Exomars, which was supposed to launch to the Red Planet with a Russian proton rocket, was “extremely unlikely” in 2022. (dam)