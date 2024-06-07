Homepage life games

from: Omar Kayali

He presses Divides

The new UFL football simulator wants to take on EA Sports FC. This week anyone can test the game in open beta.

HAMBURG – The new UFL football game is just getting started. There has been little news in the past few months. Now the development team has announced that the new game will be available to the public for the first time. After a successful testing phase last October, there is now a beta version open to everyone PS5– And Xbox Series/S player is about to. The UFL’s open beta begins this week.

The UFL goes into open beta – here’s how to get involved

When will the UFL Open Beta be released? The open testing phase takes place this weekend. It starts on Friday. The exact times are as follows:

Start UFL Open Beta: Friday, June 7 at 2 p.m

Friday, June 7 at 2 p.m End of the UFL open beta: Monday, June 10 at 4:00 am

How to participate in UFL Open Beta? Only players on PS5 and Xbox Series Registration is done via PlayStation Store And about that Xbox Store. UFL pre-download is now available for open beta.

Participation is not possible on PC, PS4 or Xbox One because the UFL won’t appear on those platforms anyway – at least that’s not currently planned or announced.

What is UFL?

UFL is a free-to-play football game in which Cristiano Ronaldo invested $40 million. The new sports simulation is scheduled to be released worldwide this year. He dominated for years Electronic Arts (EA) In this field with the FIFA series, or with EA Sports FC. Konami couldn’t change that with free-to-play eFootball. It remains to be seen whether the NFL will succeed.

There is a question regarding licenses. It remains unclear to what extent real clubs will be represented in the UFL. Some teams have already been confirmed as license partners, including Borussia Mönchengladbach, West Ham United, Sporting Lisbon, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco and Besiktas Istanbul.

Ronaldo Brings His Own FIFA Game – UFL Beta Begins This Week. © Strikers Company (montage)

When does the UFL appear? The development team has confirmed that UFL will be launched this year. No specific release date has been set yet.

EA Sports FC 24 is now getting a new European Championship mode. There are also rumors about a new FIFA game that EA is not responsible for. According to the leak FIFA 25 also this year He appears.