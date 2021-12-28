Ron Prosor: The chief diplomat becomes Israel’s new ambassador to Germany – Politics

Former UN Ambassador Ron Prosor will be Israel’s new ambassador to Germany. “This appointment symbolizes the importance of Israeli-German relations and the further strengthening of cooperation with the new government in Berlin,” Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

In Berlin, Prosor replaced Jeremy Issacharoff, who has held the position of Israel’s ambassador to Germany since August 2017. Prosor has already held several diplomatic posts: between 2011 and 2015 he was Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations and between 2007 and 2011 the ambassador of Israel to Great Britain. During his tenure, he accused the United Nations of bias against Israel.

In the 1980s, the 63-year-old was the spokesperson for the embassy in Bonn and also maintained contacts with the GDR. Prosor, according to a statement issued by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, said he moved from the bottom of his heart to return to Germany as Israel’s ambassador. His father was born here. (dpa)