Ron Prosor: The chief diplomat becomes Israel’s new ambassador to Germany – Politics

December 29, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Former UN Ambassador Ron Prosor will be Israel’s new ambassador to Germany. “This appointment symbolizes the importance of Israeli-German relations and the further strengthening of cooperation with the new government in Berlin,” Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

