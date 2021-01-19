Romney calls on the Senate to pass sanctions on Putin for poisoning Navalny

It. Mitt RomneyWillard (dead) Mitt Romney faces payment of Biden’s minimum wage an uphill battle as Republican senators struggle with Trump’s purge from the impeachment trial Tests Trump’s hold on the Republican Party in the Senate More The Republic of Utah called on Tuesday for sanctions to be imposed on Russia following the arrest of the political opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was arrested after returning to Moscow at the weekend.

Corruption and lawlessness in the Putin regime are still on display for the world to see. “The arrest of Navalny is another shameful attempt by Putin to silence the struggle of the Russian people for freedom and democracy,” Romney said in a tweet on Tuesday. “The United States should hold him accountable.”

Associated Utah Senator The legislation Co-sponsorship with Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.) And Chris Kunz (D-Del.) Would sanction Kremlin officials allegedly involved in poisoning Navalny with the Soviet-era nerve gas of Novichok.

Navalny fell ill last year on a domestic flight to Siberia and was rushed to a hospital in Berlin, where he was placed in a medical coma. After he was released from hospital, the Russian Prison Administration informed him that he would violate the 2014 suspended sentences unless he returned to Moscow immediately.

Officials told Navalny that if he returns to Russia at a later time, he will be subject to arrest. Navalny asserted that the 2014 embezzlement conviction was politically motivated. Officials detained him at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on Sunday.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied poisoning Navalny, and has spoken for the president Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, the incoming national security advisor, calls for the immediate release of the Kremlin critic Navalny, the Kremlin critic, Navalny, who is being held in Moscow upon his return to Russia. Navalny plans to return to Russia on Sunday More Rejecting him as suffering from a paranoid complex.

However, last year Navalny impersonated a Kremlin intelligence official and recorded a call in which the FSA toxicologist confirmed that poison had been apparently placed on the lining of his underpants. Russia maintained its denial after the recording was released.