Rome: The operation of Pope Francis (86) ended after three hours without complications

Rome Pope Francis’ operation (86) ended after three hours without complications The abdominal cavity was opened on top of the Catholic Church on Wednesday afternoon. The process went well. updated Jun 7, 2023 at 6:42 pm

Due to an impending intestinal obstruction, Pope Francis (86) has to undergo an emergency operation. Press IMAGO/ZUMA

Two years ago, the Pope removed 33 cm of his intestines because he was suffering from inflammation and contractures.

Now the head of the Catholic Church had to undergo another operation on the intestines.

The procedure aims to treat “recurrent, painful and worsening” bowel narrowing.

Pope Francis’ abdominal surgery has ended. As the Holy See announced on Wednesday night, the 86-year-old’s surgery took three hours and was completed “without complications”.

Pope Francis had to Undergoing another bowel surgery. The Vatican said the 86-year-old underwent surgery on Wednesday under general anesthesia. A laparotomy, opening of the abdominal cavity, and an operation on the abdominal wall should be performed to treat “recurrent, painful and worsening” bowel narrowing. Francis will then remain in the hospital for a few days.

Pope suffers from ‘frequent and painful’ symptoms

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the 86-year-old had a hernia, which was causing him “frequent, painful and worsening” symptoms. In 2021, the Argentine has already undergone surgery under general anesthesia for an intestinal condition – the so-called diverticulitis. Part of the colon has been removed. He spent about ten days in the hospital at that time.

Despite the health concerns, the Vatican released the pope’s August travel plans on Tuesday. Francis is scheduled to travel to World Youth Day in Portugal and later visit Mongolia.

See also Surprise visit - the first by a Chinese head of state to Tibet since 1990 - News With the daily update, you stay up to date on your favorite topics and never miss any more news about current world events.

Receive the most important information directly in your mailbox every day.

(DPA/AFP) View comments