Roku Now with Apple Music – and UHD Music Videos

Roku has announced that Apple Music, a premium music subscription service developed by Apple Inc. Now available globally on the Roku platform.

Apple Music subscribers can access the app on any Roku device with their credentials and start streaming. The Apple Music app is now available for download.

Starting today, Roku users can access over 90 million songs and 30,000 expertly curated playlists for every occasion without ads through the Apple Music app. Plus, with an Apple Music subscription, they can live stream the latest hits, classics and country music with award-winning Apple Music Radio, as well as listen to songs, albums, and playlists from their music library. With the Apple Music app, users can also watch 4K music videos on compatible devices and sing along to their favorite songs thanks to the time-synchronized lyrics. Users who subscribe also get access to Apple Music originals, concerts, exclusive tracks, and personalized recommendations.

Roku customers can subscribe to Apple Music through the Roku Channel Store and try the service for free for one month. After the testing phase, the Apple Music fee can be purchased from 9.99 euros per month.

For more updates and information about Apple Music, visit apple.com/music and Roku streaming player wallet.