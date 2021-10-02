Roger Federer attends Paris Fashion Week on crutches

If he can’t shine on the tennis court, then at least at Fashion Week. There, Roger Federer and his companion Mirka are more stylish than ever.
when is back to court, is not known yet. But Roger Federer (40) currently knows how to please Fashion Week. The 20-time Grand Slam champion honors the event in Paris alongside Mirka.
The maestro proves himself again Good taste for fashion. Appeared in a gray-blue suit, he perfectly complements Mirka’s dark blue outfit.
However, there seems to be one drawback: the maestro is still on crutches. still recovering from knee surgery. Roger was already walking with walking aids while visiting the Laver Cup in Boston last week.
Whether Federer is already on Australian Open Being fit again in Paris seems out of the question. “First I have to be able to walk and run properly again. After that I can start with side and flexibility exercises,” he said recently.
The first Grand Slam of the year will be held in Melbourne from January 17-30. Federer’s focus on the Grand Slam will likely be in his living room in mid-July Wimbledon recumbent.
