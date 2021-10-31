‘Rising levels of persecution and aggression’: Britain takes in nearly 30 Afghans from the LGBT movement – Politics

After the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, Britain for the first time accepted about 30 Afghans due to their membership in the LGBTQ community. Today, Saturday, the British Foreign Office said that you were among the “most vulnerable people in Afghanistan” under the Islamic regime. “Many of them face increasing levels of persecution, discrimination and aggression.”

The group of 29 Afghans, including students and activists who have fought repeatedly for gay rights, arrived in the UK on Friday to “start a new life”. The government has announced that more people from the LGBTQ community are likely to come to the UK in the coming months.

The Taliban returned to power in August, nearly 20 years after the United States and its allies invaded Afghanistan. Although Islamists pledge to respect the rights of minorities and women, there are increasing reports of human rights abuses. (AFP)