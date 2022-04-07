Rise of Capricorn – Typical Character Traits and Characteristics

Your rise affects your personality and even the way you act in relationships. Rise of Capricorn – what exactly does that mean?

Characteristics of Rising Capricorn Your zodiac sign is very important, but in astrology, your sign matters too rising An equally important role. Because it affects your personality and also the way others perceive you. Also, as you get older, you will find that you will have fewer traits of your zodiac sign and more ascendancy.

The traits of the ascendant in relation to the zodiac sign should also be considered. Capricorn will have a different influence on the optimistic and adventurous Sagittarius than on the more serious and perfect Virgo.

ascending calculation This is how you define your zodiac sign

The most important characteristics that a rookie brings to Capricorn: sense of responsibility : Hardly any other sign accepts responsibility so willingly and conscientiously as Capricorn. He will do everything in his power to keep his family and friends safe.

: Hardly any other sign accepts responsibility so willingly and conscientiously as Capricorn. He will do everything in his power to keep his family and friends safe. Practical and realistic thinking : Although you may have been born in a dreamy zodiac, your ascendant keeps you grounded in reality. You think practically and make practical decisions.

: Although you may have been born in a dreamy zodiac, your ascendant keeps you grounded in reality. You think practically and make practical decisions. determination You have your goals (in life) clearly in front of your eyes and you do everything to achieve them. Even if you must be distracted, you will find your way fast and pursue your goals with ambition.

You have your goals (in life) clearly in front of your eyes and you do everything to achieve them. Even if you must be distracted, you will find your way fast and pursue your goals with ambition. The need for structure and security: Stability and security are very important to you. You don't like it when situations change unexpectedly and you are surprised. Even if you don't want to be restricted, you love the rules.





Strengths and Weaknesses of Rising Capricorn As a rule, one can always count on people with the ascendant in Capricorn – perhaps an exception is only if other, less reliable signs prevail in your personal horoscope. If you have this ascent you are ambitious, follow you Career Objectives And don’t be afraid to work. So you are more likely to reach a higher position in the job.

Capricorn zodiac sign Typical personality traits and characteristics

You are very good with money – that’s strength. On the other hand, this can become a weakness when the desire for financial security deteriorates into stinginess. You also need stability in other things and do not like change. However, it can lead to some people taking your way of thinking too seriously and outdated. Last but not least: even the shyest asterisk Take advantage of the Ascendant in Capricorns because it gives them more self-confidence. But you have to be careful not to appear too stubborn or even arrogant.

love and relationships If your rookie is Capricorn, you also need a lot of security when it comes to love. So you will not rush into relationships impulsively, but wait a long time: before you tell a person that you love him / him, you must be convinced that this person deserves it. It will not harm you. Love long term relationships. To make sure you've found the right person for it, you're also very selective and time consuming to make a decision. People who cling to you like wheezes or put pressure on you are more likely to frighten you.

Cancer sign star Characteristics and traits of the zodiac sign

Opposite the rookie in Capricorn is your descendant in Cancer. Thus, a person born in this sign will compliment you well. You can also get along well with people who Born in Capricorn Or stepped them up in Capricorn. Depending on your zodiac sign, other Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo) and Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces) should suit you well.