World

Riots in Chile after a deadly police operation against street performers

February 7, 2021
Esmond Barker

Policeman shoots street performers – Violent riots in Chile

After a police officer shot a street artist, violent riots broke out in southern Chile.

Protesters set fire to Panguipoli City Hall on Friday, As seen in a video released by Cooperativa radio. It previously set up checkpoints and attacked a police station with stones. Police used tear gas and water cannons.

Was previously An officer shot a swindler at an intersection in the city centerWho defied control. After two warning shots on the ground, the young man broke into the policeman, who then fired. The Juggler was holding in his hand three sword-like objects that he used during his presentation.

The Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation. The Ministry of Interior directed the police to cooperate in investigating the incident. Because of their often brutal behavior, the so-called Carabineros – the uniformed police in Chile – are frequently criticized.

For example, more than 30 people were killed and hundreds injured in violent protests against the government at the end of 2019. Human rights organizations have called for criminal investigations into the police leadership. (Mig / sda / dpa)

Thank you for ♥

Would you like to support Watson and the press? I know more

(You will be redirected to complete the payment)

5 Swiss francs

15 Swiss francs

25 Swiss francs

else

Earns Justice: Delightful Essays for Positive Vibes

Social unrest in Chile – but what are the causes?

You may also be interested in:

Subscribe to our newsletter

Desert dust: “The air on mountain tops is as bad as China on bad days”

Switzerland is experiencing a red miracle. A shipment of desert dust arrived in the country in the morning. And it is not very short, as many photos show:

READ  Trump orders a reorganization of the US military favored by pro-Israel groups

The concentration of fine dust has risen sharply since noon. The air in the alpine peaks is as polluted as it is in the cities of China or India on bad days, Cachellmannuiter said. A value of 744 μg / m3 was measured in Jungfraujoch BE at noon. In Switzerland, the marginal value of the annual average is …

Article link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *