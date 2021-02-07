Riots in Chile after a deadly police operation against street performers

Policeman shoots street performers – Violent riots in Chile

After a police officer shot a street artist, violent riots broke out in southern Chile.

Protesters set fire to Panguipoli City Hall on Friday, As seen in a video released by Cooperativa radio. It previously set up checkpoints and attacked a police station with stones. Police used tear gas and water cannons.

Was previously An officer shot a swindler at an intersection in the city centerWho defied control. After two warning shots on the ground, the young man broke into the policeman, who then fired. The Juggler was holding in his hand three sword-like objects that he used during his presentation.

The Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation. The Ministry of Interior directed the police to cooperate in investigating the incident. Because of their often brutal behavior, the so-called Carabineros – the uniformed police in Chile – are frequently criticized.

For example, more than 30 people were killed and hundreds injured in violent protests against the government at the end of 2019. Human rights organizations have called for criminal investigations into the police leadership. (Mig / sda / dpa)

Thank you for ♥ Would you like to support Watson and the press? I know more (You will be redirected to complete the payment) 5 Swiss francs 15 Swiss francs 25 Swiss francs else

Earns Justice: Delightful Essays for Positive Vibes Social unrest in Chile – but what are the causes? You may also be interested in:

Subscribe to our newsletter