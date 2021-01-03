RHOC’s Brownwyn Wyndham Burke admits she’d be “ heartbroken ” if her husband was dating other women

She revealed that she was gay in December after her first sober solo experience with another woman.

And now, Brownwyn Wyndham-Burke has admitted she would be “heartbroken” if her husband, Sean Burke, began dating other women during a lengthy question-and-answer session posted to Instagram Stories on Saturday.

The 42-year-old Real Housewives Of Orange County star also said that she hopes to stay married for the time being, though she wasn’t sure how long her relationship could last.

Hard to go ahead: Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 42, admitted Saturday in Instagram to Q&A that she would be “ heartbroken ” if her husband Sean Burke started dating other women after she came out as gay in December

Brownwyn admitted to the prospect of dating Sean after a fan asked, “Would you be okay if Sean fell in love with someone else and decided to try out with them?”

“ No, I’ll be sad, ” she replied, as she shared a steamy photo of her in an embroidered gold dress that showed off her symmetrical and tanned legs while her black-clad husband kissed her neck.

Another fan suggested that she was hypocritical about dating a 28-year-old named Chris while she didn’t want her husband to date others.

She replied, “That’s why we’re in treatment.” We are working through this. We cannot find out on our own. That’s a lot … it’s tough and we’re working on it.

Brownwyn added that she was “kind of jealous” and said that these feelings were “actually the biggest thing we work on in therapy.”

READ Reese Witherspoon on Ryan Phillip at the 2002 Academy Awards In the Air: Sean was next to Brownwyn in bed as she answered questions and jumped over to add that he was “likely” to start dating other people. He added, “I don’t know when,”

Work-fixing: After a fan suggested she was hypocritical to date a 28-year-old woman named Chris but she didn’t want to date Sean, she replied, “That’s why we’re in therapy.”

The reality star also explained how she came to the realization that she was a lesbian rather than bisexual in reality, and attributed her sobriety to clarifying her feelings.

She wrote, “It was my first sober experience with someone I cared about (on my own) and I came home and told Sean … Hey, I’m not straight.” It was like, “That’s what it was supposed to be.”

Sean was sitting next to Brownwyn in bed answering questions and jumping to add that he “is likely” to start dating other people.

“I don’t know when,” he added.

When someone else asked if he was “hurt” about dating the reality star of a 28-year-old named Chris, he replied, “Yeah, that’s kinda bad because it’s tough, find out,” although he added that the two were also taking things. Every day every time. “

She was hilarious in another written post, in which she shared a close-up of her and Sean.

“How is Sean being the hottest husband currently?” The user asked, and she replied: “It’s hunting;).

Tricky amendment: Sean said, “It’s annoying because it’s hard, to find out,” after a fan asked if he had been harmed by having a new girlfriend with Brownwin READ Chris Harrison says Matt James's season will feature a `` shocking revelation '' that has never been seen before

Handsome couple appearance: “How is Sean the hottest husband currently?” The user asked, and she replied: “It’s hunting;)”

When it comes to whether her friend Chris will be featured on RHOC, she posted a photo of a young woman kissing her cheek and simply writing, “Maybe ??”

As for the other housewives, he is supposed to be dating her husband, although Ebony K. Williams might be his type, although he usually prefers fun, crazy people and say anything like Brandy Glanville or Lea McSweeney.

Brownwyn and Sean have been married for two decades and have a large family with seven children: Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, Kaden and Coran, twins, seven, Coa, four, Hazel, two.

According to her, Bella, the oldest, was “going through tough times” with her parents who still lived together after Brownwyn left, even though her young children still “didn’t know.”

Time will tell: When it comes to whether or not her friend Chris will ever appear on RHOC, she posted a photo of a young woman kissing her cheek and simply wrote, “Maybe ??”

Staying Up Close: The Realistic Stay said fans could call their relationship “whatever you want,” but said they were “family and close friends …”