Rheinwall University of Applied Sciences: Universities of applied sciences in the state of New South Wales will be offering PhD opportunities for the first time this summer

After NRW Science Minister Ina Brandes officially granted the right to award doctoral scholarships to the Doctoral College of North Rhine-Westphalia (PK NRW) in November 2022, thus laying the foundation for real innovation in the North Rhine-Westphalian scientific landscape, 21 universities participated, including the University of Rhine Wahl Applied Sciences (HSRW), which agreed details of the collaboration. This means that for the first time doctorates can be obtained at Universities of Applied Sciences (HAW) in NRW without cooperation with universities.

The granting of the state the right to award a doctorate was preceded by a detailed assessment of PK NRW by the Science Council and a corresponding positive statement of the award of the right to award a doctorate. Explains Professor Dr. Martin Sternberg, President of PK NRW. “This way we create transparency in the processes and guarantee the high quality of PK NRW doctoral procedures. In this way, we introduce collaborating colleagues at universities as well as young scientists from HAWs and universities interested in obtaining a PhD.”

The admission process for the first PhD students at PK NRW will start in the summer. In the context of these developments, all the necessary preparations have also been completed at the Rhine-Waal University of Applied Sciences (HSRW), so that registration will be possible from the summer. “I am very happy that HSRW can now offer doctoral degrees to young academics at PK NRW in addition to collaborative doctorates. We thus open up another opportunity for academic qualification and research promotion in universities of applied sciences.” Oliver Luker Grotgen, Rector of the Rhein-Waal University of Applied Sciences. “The PK NRW means strengthening the science scene in Germany. This will help to better meet the challenges of the future, such as climate change and sustainable transformation.