Rheinmetall and Navistar Defense Canada are jointly applying for the Canadian Logistics Vehicle Modernization Program

Rheinmetall and Navistar Canada are jointly advancing a Logistics Vehicle Modernization (LVM) project to revamp the Canadian Army’s capabilities in light and heavy duty logistics vehicles, according to a letter from the German company. The partnership between Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV) and Navistar Defense Canada under the name “Team 45° North (45° N)” builds on experience developing technology solutions for defense and vehicle programs in Canada.

RMMV brings its skills and knowledge from the field of Military Vehicle Logistics (MOTS) of the HX family to the project. Navistar Defense Canada has said it will share its experience working with the Canadian government and deliver 1,300 Mil COTS to the Canadian Department of Defense as part of the Medium Support Vehicle (MSV) system.

According to the press release, Team 45⁰N intends to offer a comprehensive LVM solution that meets the Canadian Army’s logistics mission profile and is tailored to military requirements – strength, protection, payload capacity, mobility and off-road capability.

With the HX Series, RMMV builds on the experience and use of vehicles in various user countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Great Britain, Germany, Norway as well as Austria and Sweden. According to the company, Navistar flexible platforms can easily be tailored to specific mission requirements and configured in different versions, for example as a water tank vehicle but also as a petrol, oil or lubricant carrier, personnel carrier, recovery vehicle, dump truck or heavy equipment transport vehicle.

Team 45⁰N aims to support the Canadian Armed Forces before, during and after delivery. By utilizing a network of suppliers across Canada, the companies aim to contribute to economic growth and fulfill their obligations under the Canada Industrial and Technology Benefits Policy.

