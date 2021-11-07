Revised 4K trailers and a new expansion pack

Skyrim celebrates its 10th birthday this month, but another hugely popular game is also nearing that mark. Star Wars The Old Republic will also be ten years old on December 20, and Bioware has reworked the legendary cheated-out trailer for this anniversary and released it in 4K. More quality trailers to follow soon. The trailer shows the Sith infiltrating the Jedi temple under the leadership of Darth Malgus. Incoming transport ship and epic fight between Jedi and Sith around the trailer.

EA Play Live: Without Dragon Age 4 and Mass Effect 5 in a 40 minute show

MMO was and still is the equivalent of World of Warcraft in the Star Wars universe and is still played with great frequency. The last major expansion “Onslaught” was published in 2019 and since then characters can be played in eight chapters of 13 races over a maximum of 75 levels. The purpose of the game is to discover different planets, follow the story, experience operations, flashpoints, and PvP duels on Earth or in space at the end of the game. Bioware places great importance on details. Unlike many other MMO games, all dialogues are synchronized.

Recommended editorial content Here you will find external content from [PLATTFORM] . To protect your personal data, external integrations are only displayed if you confirm this by clicking “Load all external content”:

Download all external content

I agree to display external content to me. This means that personal data is transferred to third-party platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.



Bioware now wants to release a new eighth expansion pack. The legacy of the Sith is just around the corner. Star Wars The Old Republic is free to play and can It can be downloaded here.

those: Eurogamer

Supports PCGH – It only takes a minute. Thanks! PCGH has been around for over 20 years: as a print magazine, website, and YouTube channel. If you like our work, you can now support us as a supporter of PCGH so we can continue to deliver our elaborately created content in the usual quality. You basically have many options to support us in the current situation. Whether you buy a magazine from the kiosk, in the online store or remain loyal to us as a subscriber: every support from you is great. Since 2021 we also offer the option to subscribe without ads or add-on subscription directly via our website. With a Plus subscription, you will not only get PCGH.de without external advertising, i.e. ad-free, but also absolutely everything appeared Print article in plus layout. You pay for both subscriptions via PayPal, you can choose between a monthly or annual payment. support now We thank you in advance.

Advertising: SWTOR – Star Wars: The Old Republic SWTOR – Star Wars: The Old Republic Order now from Amazon















[PLUS-TOPSELLER] Tuning for 144Hz monitors: Here’s what Freesync, Gsync, Vsync, frame limits and other technologies bring







PCGH Plus: The contemporary gaming monitor is equipped with triple digits and, above all, a variable frame rate. Little tuning is required to match the frame rate of the graphics card. The article comes from PC Games Hardware 01/2020.

more …



Go to the article







Links marked with * are affiliate links. Affiliate links are not advertisements because we are independent in the research and selection of products offered. We receive a small commission on product sales, which we use to partially fund the site’s free content.





