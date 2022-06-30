science

Review of the book “Women who Changed Science”

June 30, 2022
Faye Stephens

No, it’s not about Marie Curie or Lise Meitner. Rachel Carson, a marine biologist and anti-DDT campaigner, is only mentioned briefly. They are the superstars whose stories “are told at length and reverence on every possible occasion,” writes historian Anna Reiser and author Lily McNeil.

