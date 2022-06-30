Review of the book “Women who Changed Science”

No, it’s not about Marie Curie or Lise Meitner. Rachel Carson, a marine biologist and anti-DDT campaigner, is only mentioned briefly. They are the superstars whose stories “are told at length and reverence on every possible occasion,” writes historian Anna Reiser and author Lily McNeil.

Both of them were searching for many invisible women. She illustrates the many ways in which women have been systematically marginalized in science. Both women and men have always been motivated to gain knowledge. Most of their research was hidden in niches. The authors tracked them down and presented several female researchers in pictures in their book. Her first example is Peseshet, who lived in ancient Egypt 4,000 years ago, the “chief physician” of gynecology. She led a group of women who closely observed nature. The papyrus says: In order to determine pregnancy, they tested the urine that they had dropped on the seeds of selected grains.

“I must do scientific work…this is perhaps the deepest need of my life” – Hilda Geringer, first qualified woman in applied mathematics in Berlin

The book also deals with mathematician Hypatia, a school principal. about Maria Konitz, who improved Kepler’s theory; About Doctor Dorothea Erksleben. About naturalist Jane Barry, who disguises herself as a man on a research trip to the Pacific, and Tele Edinger, who makes herself invisible by removing her nameplate from her office door so she can continue searching for fossils as Nazi-era Jewry. Many women at the time fled, such as Amy Noether, an influential mathematician who was banned from work. But abroad, women often did not have the opportunity to continue the search like their male colleagues.