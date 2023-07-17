Review of the book “Where is the center of the universe”

Where does the universe actually come from, how long will humanity survive, do we live in a computer simulation, can Mars become a second earth or what would happen if I was sucked into a black hole?

UCLA professor of physics and astronomy Daniel Whitson and robotics expert Jorge Cham humorously answer these frequently asked questions about survival and the universe. They didn’t come up with the questions themselves, but they came from listeners to their podcast “Daniel and George Explain the Universe” (https://sites.uci.edu/danielandjorge/). They have already made it clear in their book No Idea that so far little has been understood about the universe; But what the researchers already know or suspect, they explain in their new book “Where is the Center of the Universe?” Fairly fast typing.

So 20 questions have been compiled, which are about space-time, wormholes, time travel to the past, extraterrestrials, black holes, gravity or the interior of the sun or how E = mc2 It must be understood. It is a non-fiction book, but very funny, sometimes written in a very ordinary way, so that you can understand the texts without prior knowledge. Real-life concepts, such as the distinction between positive and negative mass, that the reader has “self, matter, and bananas” will help. Or trying to bring two separate positive protons together is like putting a cat in a bucket of water. They refer to the special theory of relativity as the speed limit in space and the formula E = mc2 is “simple and elegant, almost like Nike’s Swoosh logo”.