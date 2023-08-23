Review of the book “Not Without My Father”

Using several illustrative case studies, Conrad demonstrates how she accompanies her clients in the therapeutic process. By doing so, it is useful to gain clarity about whether the person really wants to accept the parents’ spoken or unspoken “tasks”, eg: “Stay with me and take care of me!”. It’s also about grieving for needs parents didn’t meet and giving up hope that might change. Various options for action are offered without moral preaching.

In order to redefine the relationship with your parents, you have to let go of the sadness and anger and come to terms with your childhood. Only then can parents and their biographies be viewed with sympathy. This creates a more realistic picture of the parents that can be incorporated. The author also deals with the concepts of “forgiveness” and “reconciliation”. It motivates its readers to free themselves from the assumed role of victim.

People who find their relationship with their parents complex and full of expectations or who struggle with guilt will find many helpful suggestions in this book for breaking out of this dynamic. Sandra Conrad’s fun writing style makes complex subject matter accessible. Professional assistants can also get interesting insights and insights into a colleague’s work.